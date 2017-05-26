Kazakhstan recognised as FMD free country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 85th General Session of the World Assembly of OIE Delegates in Paris has recognized Kazakhstan as a foot-and-mouth disease free country. The Ministry of Agriculture is now confident in export growth, Kazinform reports.

"The Chinese Veterinary Authority dismantled the FMD restrictions for 9 regions upon the decision of the World Organisation for Animal Health in September last year. The Agricultural Ministry Committee of Veterinary Checks and Supervision continues working with the Chinese side to remove the restrictions from the remaining 5 regions based on the newly acquired status. The Persian Gulf countries, particularly Iran and Israel, are also ready to agree upon authorising Kazakhstan to export animal products from the entire territory of Kazakhstan", First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov told a briefing.

The Ministry of Agriculture for now cannot tell the figures of the expected export increase. According to the ministry, the export turnover depends on agreements reached by the sides.

Answering the question about the already exported meat volume, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Veterinary Committee Tursyn Kabduldanov said that Kazakhstan aims at exporting nearly 60,000 tonnes of meat every year. The Ministry of Agriculture hopes to double the figure.