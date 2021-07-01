Kazakhstan recognizes vaccination passports of 6 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov has been published. In line with the decree Kazakhstan has recognized vaccination passports of 6 countries as valid, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan recognizes vaccination passports/certificates of Hungary, Thailand, Mongolia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova as valid.

The decree takes effect starting from July 1. As earlier reported, the chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan signed the decree on toughening restrictive and quarantine measures.