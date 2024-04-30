Kazakhstan record first win ever at IIHF World U18 Championship

Kazakhstan won 4-3 in overtime against Czech Republic at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-18 World Championship in Finland, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing IIHF.

It marked the first-ever victory for Kazakhstan at the U18s. Before this, the Kazakh team only once participated in the world championship, which took place in 2003 in Yaroslavl, Russia, and lost all the matches.

"It was a good, spirited victory. The first victory in the top division, especially over such a strong opponent as Czechia, is very important for the team and for the country in general. It motivates us for even better results in future games," says Kazakhstan head coach Georgi Vereshagin.

Currently, after three meetings the Kazakhstanis are in the last, fifth, line of Group B with two points.