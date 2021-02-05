Kazakhstan recorded 64 COVID-19 deaths last week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There were 64 deaths from the coronavirus infection registered in Kazakhstan in the week from January 25 up to 31, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of 64 weekly COVID-19 deaths, 23 have been recorded in Almaty city, 8 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Almaty region as well as in Karaganda region, 4 in Nur-Sultan city as well as in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region.

Three regions such as East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay region have each reported the weekly COVID-19 death toll of 2.

Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions have each reported one death from COVID-19 within the last week.

That brings the total COVID-19 death toll recorded in the country to 2,540.