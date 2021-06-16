Kazakhstan recorded 800 cases of re-infection with COVID-19 – Minister Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 800 isolated cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi pointed out that 800 cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been recorded in the country.

«People think that if they get COVID-19 they will not get re-infected, but this is absolutely untrue. There have been isolated cases of re-infection not only in Kazakhstan, but in other countries. Those people have not been inoculated and caught the novel coronavirus again. For instance, thousands of people got re-infected again in Europe,» Alexei Tsoi stressed.

He pointed out that it is crucial to get vaccinated and protect oneself and people around you.

«First and foremost, it should be done in the age groups older than 60 and among those who have chronic conditions. We highly recommend Kazakhstanis to get vaccinated. Every region [in Kazakshtan] has the vaccination infrastructure in place. The vaccination rooms operate even at shopping malls,» he noted.

Recall that Minister Tsoi made comments about the pace of vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan at the onset of the press briefing.