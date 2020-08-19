Kazakhstan recorded new COVID-19 cases, total at 103,571

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 271 new COVID-19 cases, including 148 asymptomatic ones, have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 27/13 in Nur-Sultan city, 22/17 in Almaty city, 3/2 in Shymkent city, 16/9 in Akmola region, 5/4 in Aktobe region, 16/13 in Almaty region, 17/14 in Atyrau region, 30/11 in East Kazakhstan region, 9/7 in Zhambyl region, 28/20 in West Kazakhstan region, 27/17 in Karaganda region, 14/1 in Kostanay region, 2/2 in Kyzylorda region, 8/8 in Mangistau region, 7/2 – in Pavlodar region, 18/4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 22/4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 103,571.