Kazakhstan records 1,300 COVID-19 recoveries over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of new daily COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,300 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 patients has recovered in Pavlodar region – 311. New triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Almaty city (180), Almaty region (155), Atyrau region (145), and Nur-Sultan city (103).

98 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kostanay region, 66 in Zhambyl region, 58 in Karaganda region, 53 in West Kazakhstan region, 38 in North Kazakhstan region, 36 in Turkestan region, 19 in Aktobe region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, and 3 in Shymkent city.

The country has reported a total of 178,044 recoveries from COVID-19.