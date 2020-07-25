Kazakhstan records 1,740 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,740 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall caseload over the past 24 hours. Of these, 816 were asymptomatic cases, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is leading in the number of new COVID-19 cases – 251, including 102 symptom-free. Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region are 2nd and 3rd with 220 (118) and 215 (95) COVID-19 cases, respectively.

39 (17) new coronavirus cases have been registered in Shymkent city, 51 (27) in Akmola region, 36 (13) in Aktobe region, 53 (44) in Almaty region, 156 (112) in Atyrau region, 61 (40) in Zhambyl region, 91 (48) in West Kazakhstan region, 150 (62) in Karaganda region, 60 (35) in Kostanay region, 80 (32) in Kyzylorda region, 64 (26) in Mangistau region, 109 (24) in Pavlodar region, 85 (9) in North Kazakhstan region, and 19 (12) in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 80,226 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. The novel virus has killed 585 people across the country.