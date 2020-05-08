EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 08 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 112 more coronavirus cases, 1 death

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 112 more coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death were recorded in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    3 new cases were detected in Akmola region, 16 in Atyrau region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 1 in Turkestan region, 72 in Almaty and 7 in Nur-Sultan.

    As of now the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,690 with 905 cases in Kazakhstani capital and 1,501 in Almaty.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!