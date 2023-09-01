Kazakhstan records 12% rise in sea freight shipping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-August 2023, the volume of cargo shipped through Aktau and Kuryk seaports rose by 12%, Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Meanwhile, the volume of cargo transported via the Trans-Caspian Transport Route increased by 80%. The biggest rise was recorded in oil transshipment. Ferry transportation augmented by 12%.

It should be noted that in September the country plans to ship its first batch of wheat from the new grain terminal in Kuryk Port built by Kazakhstan’s Semurg Invest jointly with Abu Dhabi Ports Group.