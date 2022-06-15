EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:34, 15 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 13 new cases of coronavirus infection

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Kazakhstan, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,887, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 13, six fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, while Almaty city added five cases. Karaganda and Pavlodar regions registered one new COVID-19 case each.

    Earlier it was reported that 160 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19. Over 4,7 million Kazakhstanis got revaccinated.


