Kazakhstan records 2,411 fresh daily coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,411 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 498 – has been reported in Almaty city. Karaganda region is second and Almaty region is third in terms of the numbers of daily cases – 396 and 232, accordingly.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 188, Nur-Sultan city – 187, Akmola region – 148, Aktobe region – 118, East Kazakhstan region – 103, and Kostanay region – 102.

99 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Shymkent city, 78 in North Kazakhstan region, 61 in Atyrau region, 55 in West Kazakhstan region, 53 in Zhambyl region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 30 in Turkestan region, and 18 in Mangistau region.

In total, 867,366 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.