12:36, 31 December 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan records 202 more COVID cases over 24 hr
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 31, 2022 some 2,731 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Of which 259 are staying in the hospitals, 2,472 are receiving at-home treatment. 8 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.
Kazakhstan confirmed 202 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.