Kazakhstan records 211 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 211 more COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

37 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan, 22 in Almaty, 33 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhetysu region, 7 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 4 in Ulytau region, 18 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 18 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkistan region, bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,391,372.