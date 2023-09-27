Kazakhstan records 229 fire fatalities since year’s beginning

Kazakhstan records up to 10 thousand fires each year, Margulan Amanbayev, deputy chairman of the fire-fighting service committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Each year, the country records over 10 thousand fires causing the deaths of up to three hundred people. The bulk of the fires occurs in the housing sector, said Amanbayev.

Since the year’s beginning, there have been 7,560 fires, leading to the deaths of 229 people.

There has been a 6.8% rise in the number of fires and a 6.5% rise in the number of deaths compared to the same period of last year, he said.

Abai region has seen a 46% increase in the number of fires, Almaty region – 33%, Kostanay region – 26%, and Zhambyl region – 20%.

Amanbayev went on to note that there have been more fire deaths by 11 cases in Zhambyl region, by 9 cases in East Kazakhstan region, by 8 cases in Shymkent, and five cases in Almaty city.