Kazakhstan records 3.1% rise in manufacturing output

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output in eight months of 2023 made 14 trillion tenge, which is 3.1% more compared to the same period in 2022, according to minister of industry and construction Kanat Sharlapaev, who said it at the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform reports.

In his words, stable growth is observed in machine building – 28.1%, car-making industry – 42.2%, machine and equipment production – 22.5% and electrical equipment production – by 34.3%.

As the Minister said, LLP Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan had recorded a 52% growth – from 22,100 to 33,683 vehicles.

Electrical engineering output increased from 196 billion to 193 billion tenge.

Growth is observed in the production of measuring instruments (226.8%), wires and cables (151.3%). The main manufacturers are: Saiman Corporation JSC, Nero Lab, Bona Electric, Kazenergokabel JSC, Kaztsentrelektroprovod JSC, EvrazCable JSC.

Machine and equipment production rose from 248 billion to 316 billion tenge.

Growth was recorded in production of oil field equipment (149.4%), spare parts for drilling and head-road machines (120.7%). Main manufacturers are PZTM JSC, Munaimash LLP, Ust-Kamenogorsk Reinforcement Plant JSC, AtyrauNefteMash LLP, Boehmer Reinforcement LLP, AZTM JSC, Maker LLP.

Light industry demonstrates a 19.8% rise due to the growth in the production of textiles (+ 35.9%).

Azala Group LLP increased cotton fiber processing by 2.3 times, from 17 thousand tons to 40 thousand tons.

In the chemical industry, an increase of 3.1% was registered due to an increase in ammophos production (+ 44.8%).

Meanwhile, as Sharlapaev noted, metallurgical industry shows a 4.3% decline due to scheduled and unscheduled repair of basic furnaces at the metallurgical plants, and production suspension at several major metallurgical enterprises.