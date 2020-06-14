12:38, 14 June 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan records 4,402 asymptomatic coronavirus cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 14 Kazakhstan has registered 620 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.
Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:
Nur-Sultan city - 520 (+71)
Almaty city - 722 (+107)
Shymkent city - 492 (+61)
Akmola region - 51 (+7)
Aktobe region - 115 (+31)
Almaty region - 274 (+28)
Atyrau region - 431 (+52)
East Kazakhstan region - 167 (+19)
Zhambyl region - 59 (+13)
West Kazakhstan region - 270 (+8)
Karaganda region - 711 (+155)
Kostanay region - 46 (+ 15)
Kyzylorda region - 100 (+8)
Mangystau region - 166 (+11)
Pavlodar region - 46 (+5)
North Kazakhstan region - 117 (+10)
Turkestan region - 115 (+19).
Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 4,402.