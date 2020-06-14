EN
    12:38, 14 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 4,402 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 14 Kazakhstan has registered 620 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

    Nur-Sultan city - 520 (+71)

    Almaty city - 722 (+107)

    Shymkent city - 492 (+61)

    Akmola region - 51 (+7)

    Aktobe region - 115 (+31)

    Almaty region - 274 (+28)

    Atyrau region - 431 (+52)

    East Kazakhstan region - 167 (+19)

    Zhambyl region - 59 (+13)

    West Kazakhstan region - 270 (+8)

    Karaganda region - 711 (+155)

    Kostanay region - 46 (+ 15)

    Kyzylorda region - 100 (+8)

    Mangystau region - 166 (+11)

    Pavlodar region - 46 (+5)

    North Kazakhstan region - 117 (+10)

    Turkestan region - 115 (+19).

    Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 4,402.

