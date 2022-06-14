EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 14 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 4.6% economic growth in January-May 2022

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Growth is observed in trade, construction, transport, warehousing sectors, information and communications, processing and ore-mining industries, water supply and agriculture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, pace of economic growth in Kazakhstan in January-May 2022 reached 4.6%. Stable dynamics is observed in real sector, services and export sectors, Kuantyrov said at a Governmental meeting on Tuesday.

    Real sector growth made 4.8%. Services sector demonstrates a 3.9% rise in the reporting period.

    The Minister also pointed out an increasing level of fixed investments. Thus, in his words, investments in education rose by 71.7%. Investments in social support sector increased by 55.1%, in research and technical activity – by 35.9%, in healthcare – by 27.8%, in real estate acitivities – by 20.4%, in trade – by 13.9% and in construction – by 10.7%.

    The highest indicators are observed in Shymkent and Almaty cities as well as in Akmola region.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Statistics Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!