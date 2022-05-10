Kazakhstan records 4 new COVID-19 cases last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

One of them was detected in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty and another one in Zhambyl region raising the country’s tally to 1,305,603.

Besides, 5 people beat COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. One beat in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Almaty bringing the country’s recoveries to 1,291,450.