    12:10, 10 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 4 new COVID-19 cases last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    One of them was detected in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty and another one in Zhambyl region raising the country’s tally to 1,305,603.

    Besides, 5 people beat COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. One beat in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Almaty bringing the country’s recoveries to 1,291,450.


