EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 24 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 46 fresh COVID cases over past 24 hr

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 24, some 1,790 people in Kazakhstan are treated for coronavirus infection, with 134 patients staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    Kazakhstan recorded 46 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 1 death. 5 people developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

    5 patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!