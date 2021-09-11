EN
    10:45, 11 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 5,992 more coronavirus recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,992 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,217. Nur-Sultan city and Aktobe region are second and third with 697 and 920 daily recoveries, respectively.

    Atyrau and Almaty regions have recorded 528 and 521 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    Karaganda region has reported 367 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 353, Zhambyl region – 328, Akmola region – 258, Kostanay region – 232, Mangistau region – 227, Kyzylorda region – 157, West Kazakhstan region – 154, Shymkent city – 143, and East Kazakhstan region – 120.

    51 more recoveries have been recorded in Turkestan region and 19 in North Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 753,970 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.


