    11:15, 16 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 5% economic growth in Q1 2023 - Minister Kuantyrov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, at a weekly meeting of the Government, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov informed the Cabinet members of the country’s economic growth in Q1 2023, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the country’s economy rose by 5% compared to the same period in 2022. «Meanwhile, real sector growth made 4.8%, and growth in services reached 4.9%,» said Kuantyrov.

    He added that positive dynamics is observed in all major sectors, and highest indicators were recorded in trade, information and communications.

    In his words, fixed asset investments increased by18%. Investment inflow increased in transport and warehousing – 39.3%, agriculture – 26.5%, real estate – 10%, industry – 18.1%, including mining industry – 17.3% and in processing industry – 7%,» he clarified.


