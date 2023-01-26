Kazakhstan records 62 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 26 some 1,711 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, with 114 staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,597 people are being treated at home.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 62 coronavirus cases, 2 more developed COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support, it said in a statement.