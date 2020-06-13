Kazakhstan records 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 13 Kazakhstan has registered 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

Nur-Sultan city - 449 (+64),

Almaty city - 615 (+194),

Shymkent city - 431 (+36),

Akmola region - 44 (+14),

Aktobe region - 84 (+24),

Almaty region - 246 (+32),

Atyrau region - 379 (+36),

East Kazakhstan region - 148 (+12),

Zhambyl region – 46,

West Kazakhstan region - 262 (+13),

Karaganda region - 556 (+128),

Kostanay region - 31 (+3),

Kyzylorda region - 92 (+10),

Mangistau region - 155 (+25),

Pavlodar region - 41 (+6),

North Kazakhstan region - 107 (+4),

Turkestan region - 96 (+22).

Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 3,782.