11:51, 13 June 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan records 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 13 Kazakhstan has registered 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.
Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:
Nur-Sultan city - 449 (+64),
Almaty city - 615 (+194),
Shymkent city - 431 (+36),
Akmola region - 44 (+14),
Aktobe region - 84 (+24),
Almaty region - 246 (+32),
Atyrau region - 379 (+36),
East Kazakhstan region - 148 (+12),
Zhambyl region – 46,
West Kazakhstan region - 262 (+13),
Karaganda region - 556 (+128),
Kostanay region - 31 (+3),
Kyzylorda region - 92 (+10),
Mangistau region - 155 (+25),
Pavlodar region - 41 (+6),
North Kazakhstan region - 107 (+4),
Turkestan region - 96 (+22).
Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 3,782.