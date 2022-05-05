EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:35, 05 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records 9 new COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan records 9 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    5 of them were detected in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, and another one in Karaganda region raising the country’s tally to 1,305,566.

    60 people more beat COVID-19 last day. 5 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 47 in Aktobe region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, and another one in Pavlodar region. As a result, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,291,187.


