Kazakhstan records almost 30 early wildfires this season

Yet another challenging summer season is upon Kazakhstan that is bracing for heightened risk of wildfires, the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chingis Arinov, said during a meeting of the Government on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Chingis Arinov observed that hundreds of people had already been fined for violation of fire safety rules in forest-steppe and leisure areas this season.

“Meteorologists predict that this summer is expected to be hot and there are high risks of wildfires. 27 forest fires and 122 steppe fires have already been registered across the country. The majority of these wildfires have been successfully mitigated through the combined efforts of the ministry’s personnel, including the utilization of aerial support,” he pointed out.

In this context, as noted by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, all relevant state bodies and akimats are obliged to guarantee the effective implementation of the Interagency Plan for the prevention and eradication of forest and steppe fires.

In turn, the ministry will take all necessary measures to ensure the proper level of fire safety in the country, Chingiz Arinov elaborated.

Last year saw the death of 14 foresters in the colossal wildfires that gripped Abai region in late May.