Kazakhstan records almost 70 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 68 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan on Friday morning, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

68 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected nationwide, including 2 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 44 new cases in Almaty city, 1 new case in Shymkent city, 2 new cases in Turkestan region, 9 new cases in Kyzylorda region, 1 new case in Atyrau region, 4 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 3 new cases in Karaganda region, and 2 new cases in Pavlodar region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 1,470 , including 328 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 461 cases in Almaty city, 87 cases in Karaganda region, 81 cases in Akmola region, 72 cases in Atyrau region, 53 cases in Zhambyl region, 46 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 29 cases in Almaty region, 14 cases in Aktobe region, 29 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 15 cases in Pavlodar region, 12 cases in Mangistau region, 143 cases in Kyzylorda region, 30 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 55 cases in Turkestan region, and 7 cases in Kostanay region.

A total of 277 people have fully recovered from the disease and 17 people have died in Kazakhstan.