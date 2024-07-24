EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 24 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records decline in car production

    Kazakhstan records decline in car production
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    In the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan produced 62,435 vehicles to the total amount of 814.4 billion tenge. This is 14.4% less than in the same period of 2023, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Office.

    The share of car manufacturing in the country’s machine-building sector remains at 40%.

    Kazakhstan’s Automobile Union link this decline to uncontrolled grey import of used and new cars, which does not conform to the EAEU Technical Regulations, posing a threat to the country’s economic security and creating problems for consumers.

    Last year, Kazakhstan sold nearly  200,000 cars, with 70% of them being home-produced ones.

    In six months of 2024, 38,691 vehicles were assembled at Kostanay-based Allur Plant (-12.5% against 1H2023). Almaty-based Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and Hyundai Trans Almaty produced 19,330 cars and commercial vehicles (-22.4%). Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan and SemAZ in Semey assembled 2,528 commercial vehicles (+17%). QazTehna in Karaganda produced 644 vehicles (+45%), while KAMAZ-Engineering in Kokshetau assembled 415 commercial vehicles (-24.8%).

    Top-5 popular brands in January-June 2024 (including export) are Hyundai (19,155), Kia (12,967), Chevrolet (12,830), Jac (6,730) and Jetour (5,199). 

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Economy Industry
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x