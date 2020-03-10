EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 10 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records decline in customs revenue from China’s commodity imports

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The public revenues (transfers not included) have been executed by 97.3% to the target of the accounting period,» Kazakh Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

    According to him, the following external factors affected the incomplete execution of the republican budget. First of all, the coronavirus emerged in China at the close of 2019 adversely affected the import VAT revenues (performed - KZT 173 bln, targeted - KZT 262 bln, executed - up to 66.2%). In particular, the imports from China dropped by 11% this February against last February.

    As a result, customs revenues and customs taxes from imports of goods from China decreased by 12% or by KZT 2.1 bln (from KZT 17 bln in last February to KZT 15 bln in February 2020).


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance Pneumonia in China для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!