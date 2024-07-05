Kazakhstan records growth in international scientific publishing

The number of articles and reviews of Kazakhstani scientists published in international journals grew to 37%, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Scientific organizations and higher educational establishments in Kazakhstan are granted free access to international databases, including Web of Science, Scopus, and Science Direct. The average monthly number of individuals visiting the databases exceeds 100,000. According to the Scopus database, the number of articles and reviews by Kazakhstani scientists published in international journals reached 37% in 2023. Citation rates of Kazakhstani scientists doubled compared to 2011, the Ministry said.

Kazakhstan’s citation and abstract database, initiated by the State National Center of Scientific and Technical Expertise, comprises over 183,000 articles and reference links to over 500,000 articles in 168 Kazakhstani scientific journals. Some 500 author’s profiles were created.