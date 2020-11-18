Kazakhstan records more new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
East Kazakhstan region leads again in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 230. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the second highest number – 79. Next is North Kazakhstan region with 74 new cases of the coronavirus infection.
In the past day, 61 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 58 – in Kostanay region, 41 – in Akmola region, 37 – in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Almaty region, 18 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Almaty region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.
Given the latest COVID-19 figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 122,335. The coronavirus infection has killed 1,899 countrywide.