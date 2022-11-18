EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:53, 18 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded over 1 mln flu cases since October 1, Kazinform reports.

    «Despite the stable coronavirus infection Kazakhstan reports a surge in acute respiratory viral infection and flu cases. Since October 1 there were detected over 1 mln acute respiratory viral infection cases, over 1,000 laboratory confirmed influenza cases,» Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a meeting at Central Election Commission.

    She stressed virus circulation this year started earlier than usual. As today Kazakhstan recorded A and B flu types.

    According to her all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the green COVID-19 low risk zone with some 70 coronavirus cases detected daily.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!