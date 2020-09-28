Kazakhstan records over 50 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 52 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded by East Kazakhstan region – 14 new cases.

1 new COVID-19 case has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 6 cases – in Almaty city, 4 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 107,775 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded since the onset of the pandemic. Of these, 102,736 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,699 people across Kazakhstan.