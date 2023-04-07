Kazakhstan records over 50 new COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 52 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Last day there were detected 64 fresh cases.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 1, 410,274 coronavirus cases, and 90,954 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.

As earlier reported, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic would end in 2023.