Kazakhstan records production output growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The country’s manufacturing industry showed positive growth rates this January by 1.6%,» 1st Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Zhaksylykov said at today’s Government sitting.

14 regions of Kazakhstan saw positive growth. The most increase is reported in Kyzylorda, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions. Machinery manufacturing output rose by 12.1%, including the car industry and computer production by 27.5% and 29.6% correspondingly. Foodstuff production expanded by 9.8%, the chemical industry grew by 10.6%, pharmaceuticals increased by 51% and the light industry by 11.3%.

He also noted that gross agricultural output went up by 3.3%. 15 regions also saw positive growth with the most recorded in East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

As earlier reported, the country’s economic growth in January made 5.6%.