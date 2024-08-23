Kazakhstan records rise in crop production

Kazakhstan produced 145,900 tons of crops, including rice, in the first half of the year which is 28.4% more compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform News Agency cites the national statistics bureau.

At the same time, the country saw a decrease in crop imports by 27.5% to make 15,000 against 20,800 tons imported last January-June. The share of imported goods makes up 9.4% of the total amount of resources.

Crop exports also decreased. For the first six months, Kazakhstan exported 55,300 tons against 64,500 tons in January-June 2023.

In the first half of the year, 105,600 tons of crops were consumed domestically, which is 51.2% more against the same period of the last year.

As earlier reported, Kyzylorda farmers plan to collect above 500,000 tons of rice this year.