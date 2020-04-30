Kazakhstan records surge in new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by over 80 in Kazakhstan in a couple of hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 83 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed, including 8 in Nur-Sultan city, 40 in Almaty city, 27 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 4 in Zhambyl region.

A total of 3,356 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in across Kazakhstan, including 639 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,028 cases in Almaty city, 192 cases in Shymkent city, 99 cases in Akmola region, 109 cases in Aktobe region, 138 cases in Almaty region, 135 cases in Atyrau region, 20 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 123 cases in Zhambyl region, 146 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 149 cases in Karaganda region, 49 cases in Kostanay region, 198 cases in Kyzylorda region, 48 cases in Mangistau region, 129 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 124 cases in Turkestan region.

858 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.