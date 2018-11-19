Kazakhstan reduces beer exports, focuses on meeting domestic demand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the three quarters of the current year, Kazakhstan produced 466.2 million liters of beer, which is 5.7 percent more than in the same period last year, EnergyProm.kz reported.

The main producers were Сarlsberg Kazakhstan and Efes - their combined share amounted to about 75 percent of total production in the country, Trend.az reports.



In the regional context, Almaty and Almaty region accounted for 62.2 percent of total production in the reporting period.



Such large beer producing companies as Carlsberg Kazakhstan, Caspian Beverage Holding, First Brewery and Efes Kazakhstan operate there.



Along with the growth of production, beer imports to Kazakhstan have also grown: in the three quarters of 2018, it amounted to 54.8 million liters, which is 31.8 percent more year-on-year. However, imports covered only 11.6 percent of the local demand, while its 88.4 percent was met by domestic production.



At the same time, beer exports fell by a third year-on-year.



As for the price of the beverage, it increased by 8.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2018 year-on-year.