Kazakhstan reduces car manufacturing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The car manufacturing has dropped by 92.2 percent in Kazakhstan in the first quarter of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015 and stood at 428 cars, Trend.az reported citing the Statistics Committee of the country's National Economy Ministry.

During the reporting period, the truck manufacturing decreased by 14.2 percent and totalled 247 trucks in Kazakhstan.

Three large car plants - AZIA AVTO, SaryarkaAvtoProm and Agromashholding - operate in Kazakhstan. These plants manufacture Kia, Chevrolet, Skoda, Hyundai, SsangYong, Peugeot and other car brands.

Kazakhstan manufactured 12,450 cars and 1,660 trucks in 2015.

This is while the demand for new cars continued to decline in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to the Association of Kazakhstan Auto Business.

Official dealerships sold 6,991 cars as of the first two months of 2016, or 59 percent less than in the same period in 2015.