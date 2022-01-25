EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 25 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reduces COVID-19 quarantine period

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan reconsidered the COVID-19 quarantine period,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting.

    The COVID-19 quarantine time for close contacts to people with COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases has reduced from 14 to 10 days. Thereat, if tested negative for COVID-19 on the 7 th day, the quarantine period will also end. Notably, the quarantine time will come to an end on the 10 th day, no PCR test is required.

    Earlier, the Minister said that since the pandemic outbreak the daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever exceeded 16,000 the nationwide.

    Since the beginning of the year there were detected 178,000 coronavirus cases. The daily cases exceeded 16,000 for the first time ever due to the Omicron spread and its high transmission.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!