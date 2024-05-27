Kazakhstan regards Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner – Tokayev

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting the Turkmen diplomat, the Head of State expressed satisfaction with the current state of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations, that have been steadily enhanced in a spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

We regard Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner, a state close to us in terms of spirit and history. Indeed, recently, cooperation between our countries has been developing upward and gained a new momentum, including in the strategic sectors of economy, said the Kazakh leader.

Photo: Akorda

Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

For his part, Meredov expressed gratitude for the traditionally warm reception and confirmed the commitment of Ashgabat to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Astana in the entire range of interstate relations.

Photo: Akorda

During the talks, the implementation of major projects in trade and economic, energy and transport and logistics spheres was discussed. The importance to bring them to fruition was noted, once again demonstrating the special character of relations between the fraternal states.

Special attention was drawn to the deepening of cultural and humanitarian dimensions, which are filled with new content with each passing year.

The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest level.