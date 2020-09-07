10:10, 07 September 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan registers 139 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 139 more have been affected by and one died of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.
Two have beaten pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms over the past day countrywide.
It is also reported that a total of 27,762 people have been affected by, 314 died of and 5,959 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.