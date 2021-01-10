EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:00, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan registers 780 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 780 more COVID-19 cases were detected the countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    54 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 116 in Almaty, 29 in Shymkent, 60 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 62 in Almaty region, 54 in Atyrau region, 37 in East Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 45 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 64 in Kostanay region, 113 in Pavlodar region, 54 in North Kazakhstan, 14 in Turkestan region rising the country’s coronavirus tally to 162,273.


