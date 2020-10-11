Kazakhstan registers 94 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 94 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 have been found in Nur-Sultan city, 9 - in Almaty city, 4 – in Shymkent city, 4 - in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 5 - in Atyrau region, 17 - in East Kazakhstan region, 4 - in Zhambyl region, 2 - in West Kazakhstan region, 4 - in Karaganda region, 4 - in Kostanay region, 2 - in Mangistau region, 8 - in Pavlodar region, and 13 - in North Kazakhstan region.

The COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 108,757.