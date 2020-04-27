Kazakhstan registers new COVID-19 cases, total at 2,791

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan as of 13:30 pm April 27, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

11 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 4 new cases in Shymkent city, 2 new cases in Turkestan region, 3 new cases in Kyzylorda region, and 2 new cases in Atyrau region.

The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has totaled 2,791 nationwide, including 529 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 848 cases in Almaty city, 175 cases in Shymkent city, 93 cases in Akmola region, 57 cases in Aktobe region, 97 cases in Almaty region, 123 cases in Atyrau region, 16 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 105 cases in Zhambyl region, 122 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 128 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 182 cases in Kyzylorda region, 27 cases in Mangistau region, 105 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 111 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 682 people have recovered and another 25 people have died.