Kazakhstan registers new COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 163 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 18 patients have fully recovered from the disease in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 36,895 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia. Of these, 28,460 patients have been released from treatment after making full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 393 people in the country.