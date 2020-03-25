EN
    17:23, 25 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan registers one more coronavirus case bringing the total to 80

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more coronavirus infected patient has been detected in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform refers citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    One new case of COVID-19 was registered in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent.

    To date, the country has confirmed 80 cases of coronavirus infection including 41 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 31 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.


