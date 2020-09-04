Kazakhstan registers over 480 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered over 480 cases of the pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms. 4 people have reportedly died of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, Kazakhstan has added 481 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases. 58 people have successfully recovered from pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has detected 26,803 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 305 pneumonia-related deaths. Of 26,803, 5,831 patients have beat the disease.