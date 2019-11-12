Kazakhstan released postage stamp to honour Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A postage stamp was released in Kazakhstan to honour Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

The stamp cancellation procedure was held with the participation of the Minister of State of External Affairs of India Vellamvelly Muraleedharan.

Mr. Vellamvelly Muraleedharan noted that India and Kazakhstan cooperate in various areas.

«India is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Our countries are developing especially actively in energy, agriculture and the IT sectors. In addition, cooperation in the framework of the anti-nuclear program is of high important. We have a fairly wide range of collaboration. Trade turnover is also increasing. Kazakhstan is a large country in Central Asia which plays a significant role in this region. We further intend to expand partnership with your state», Vellamvelly Muraleedharan said at a ceremony in Nur-Sultan.

Askar Abdykarimov, Managing Director of Kazpost JSC, noted that Mahatma Gandhi is respected figure throughout the world. Kazakhstanis generally associate this person with India, its development, achievements in rich culture and history.

The commemorative stamp has a face value of KZT500. The monochrome stamp depicts a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi and his famous quote «I want to wipe every tear from every eye».

So far Kazakhstan joined more than 100 countries which had issued commemorative postage stamps in honor of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869.

It should be noted that the Minister of State of External Affairs of India Vellamvelly Muraleedharan arrived in Nur-Sultan to attend the annual meeting of «Astana Club».