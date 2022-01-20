19:51, 20 January 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations, Tokayev
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
«Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law. We will follow the path for further political modernization,» the Twitter post of the President reads.